Pan-American Badminton Championship to start Today in Havana

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 27 (acn) Several of the best players on the continent will attend the Pan-American Badminton Championship running from today in this city until next Sunday.



The Havana Sports City Coliseum will be the venue of this 21st edition of this contest, which will grant five thousand points for the world ranking to the winners in each of the events.

Cuba will be represented by nine players led by Osleni Guerrero, who will again be the one with the greatest options to fight for medals, in a tournament attended by more than 70 foreign competitors.

The local roster also includes Leodanis Martinez, Angel Herrera, Lazaro Madera and Ernesto Reyes in the men´s event; in addition to the women Tahimara Oropeza, Adriana Artiz, Thalia Mengana and Yeili Mari Ortiz.

Guerrero already won this contest twice, in the editions of 2013 and 2014.

Brazilian Ygor Coelho, leader of the Americas in the world ranking where he appears 56th, is the main favorite to win the men´s single event, in addition to Guerrero and Americans Bjorn Seguin and Howard Shu.

Meanwhile, in the women's singles event, Canadian Michelle Li, twice winner of gold medals in Pan American Championships, will be one of the main contenders to the crown, along with her compatriot Rachel Honderich.