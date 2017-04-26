Cuba defeats Canada in the CONCACAF Men´s U-17 Championship

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 26 (acn) Cuba beat 2-1 Canada in the second game of the CONCACAF Men´s U-17 Championship, taking place in Panama, which grants four tickets to the World Cup in India, next October.



According to the CONCACAF website, Yandry Romero in the 26th minute and Manuel Cruz in the 59th scored Cuba´s goals in a match held at Maracaná stadium in Panama City.

Alessandro Hojabrpour scored Canada´s goal at the 71st minute but the score didn´t suffer any other variation.

In this same group, Costa Rica already got their ticket to the other stage of six teams by defeating Suriname 3-0.

In the first matches of this Poole, Costa Rica (6 points) won 2-1 over Canada and Cuba (4) drew 1-1 with Suriname (1).

Cuba-Costa Rica and Canada-Suriname will be the matches next Friday on the decisive day.

Panama leads Poole A with four units, followed by Honduras and Curazao, both with three, and Haiti with only one point.

Meanwhile, Group C, with only one round played, is headed by Mexico and the United States who beat El Salvador and Jamaica, respectively.