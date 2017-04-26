España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Wednesday 26 de April de 2017 02:25 pm
Cuban Despaigne continues hitting in the Japanese Professional Baseball

Cuban Despaigne continues hitting in the Japanese Professional BaseballGRANMA, Cuba, Apr 26 (acn) Cuban baseball player Alfredo Despaigne hit a two-RBI double to contribute to the 7-4 win of his team, Fukuoka Softbank Hawks, over the Nippon Ham Fighters in the Japanese Professional Baseball League (NPB).

Despaigne, DH and fifth in the lineup, hit 1 for 4 and this was his fourth double and now amounts 12 RBIs, second best of the team only behind the star and cleanup hitter Seiichi Uchikawa.
His BA is of .244, thanks to 19 hits in 78 at-bats, with eight runs scored and 10 walks.
The Fukuoka Softbank Hawks, one of the favorites to the title of the Pacific circuit before beginning the season, now has balance of 11 wins and 10 losses, and appears fourth in the standings, behind by the Rakuten Golden Eagles (14-4), the Orix Buffaloes (12-6) and the Seibu Lions (11-7).
On Tuesday, the Cuban outfielder Leonardo Urgelles made his debut in NPB with the Chunichi Dragons and hit 1 for 2.
The pitcher Raidel Martinez is the other Cuban, living in the Caribbean island, who has a contract with the NPB, but he has yet debuted.

