Costa Rica to take advantage of Cuban Sport Experience

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 25 (acn) Mrs. Alba Quesada, president of the Costa Rican Sports and Recreation Institute (ICODER by its Spanish acronym), advocated applying the Cuban experience to develop that sector in her country.

Speaking to the press, the official stressed that her current stay on the Caribbean island responds, among other purposes, to analyzing the possibilities of hiring a group of Cuban specialists to help in the preparation of Costa Rican athletes in addition to the training of coaches.

"Cuba shows great successes in Pan-American and Olympic games, and for that reason we are very interested in your collaboration," she said.

When referring to the tour she made on Monday to the Anti-Doping Laboratory of Havana, she recalled that in mid-December 2015, a Letter of Understanding was signed during the visit to Cuba by president of her country, Luis Guillermo Solis.

In that sense, she added that the document includes that the prestigious institution to analyze the samples of Costa Rican athletes.

Quesada also visited the Information Resource Center of Cuban Sport and held a meeting with Rene Jimenez, head of the Department of Handicapped Athletes, who spoke about the attention of the Cuban state to these athletes and their results in Paralympic Games, among other topics.

The Costa Rican delegation also includes Mr. Erick Román Sanchez, ambassador of the Central American nation in Havana, and Mr. Edgardo Garcia Chavez, an official from ICODER Department of Planning and Cooperation.