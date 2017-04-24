Cuban duo loses in quarterfinals of World Beach Volleyball Tour

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 24 (acn) The Cuban duo of Nivaldo Diaz-Sergio Gonzalez was eliminated in quarterfinals of Xiamen, China, fifth stop of the World Beach Volleyball Tour.



According to the website of the contest, Poland´s Maciej Rudol and Jakub Szalankiewicz beat them 2-1 (22-20, 13-21 and 15-11) in 43 minutes.

This tournament is attended by 60 pairs from 26 countries and Cubans had previously defeated Russians Liamin-Krasilnikov and Austrians Petutschnig-Huber, in both cases 2-0.

Diaz and Gonzalez made their debut in this circuit last weekend when winning unbeaten the stop in Langkawi, Malaysia.

Their main objective in the tour is to continue adding points for the universal ranking and to earn the qualification to the world cup of Vienna, capital of Austria, from July 28 to August 6th.