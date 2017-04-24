Cuba´s Domadores vs Uzbek Tigers in WSB quarterfinals

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 24 (acn) The Uzbek Tigers will definitely be the opponent of the defending champion, Cuba Domadores, in the quarterfinals of the 7th World Series of Boxing (WSB).



The organizers of the event confirmed the news today on their website and pointed out that the match between them will take place on May 13 and 19 in the Asian country and Havana, respectively.

The other pairings for this stage will be: British Lionhearts vs. France Fighting Roosters, on May 11 and 20; Russia Patriot vs. Kazakhstan Astana Arlans, on those same dates; and Italy Thunder vs. Colombia Heroicos (May 13 and 19).