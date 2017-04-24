España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Monday 24 de April de 2017 12:29 pm
Home Sports Cuba´s Domadores vs Uzbek Tigers in WSB quarterfinals

Cuba´s Domadores vs Uzbek Tigers in WSB quarterfinals

Created on Monday, 24 April 2017 12:28 | Hits: 4 |
Share
Tamaño letra:

Cuba´s Domadores vs Uzbek Tigers in WSB quarterfinalsHAVANA, Cuba, Apr 24 (acn) The Uzbek Tigers will definitely be the opponent of the defending champion, Cuba Domadores, in the quarterfinals of the 7th World Series of Boxing (WSB).

The organizers of the event confirmed the news today on their website and pointed out that the match between them will take place on May 13 and 19 in the Asian country and Havana, respectively.
The other pairings for this stage will be: British Lionhearts vs. France Fighting Roosters, on May 11 and 20; Russia Patriot vs. Kazakhstan Astana Arlans, on those same dates; and Italy Thunder vs. Colombia Heroicos (May 13 and 19).

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Latest News

Find Us:

Products and Services

Products and Serv

our agency

We have over 130 experenced news professionals in 17 offices that give coverage to the entire national territory. (See more) 

Advertising

Who we are? | Contact Us | Archive

All Rights Reserved © 2014. Cuban News Agency CUBA (ACN).