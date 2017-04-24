Cuban pairs win beach volleyball tournament in Cayman Islands

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 24 (acn) The Cuban duos of Karell Peña-Sergio Gonzalez and Leila Martinez-Lidianis Echeverria won unbeaten the second stops of the NORCECA beach volleyball circuit, based in Cayman Islands.



Peña and Gonzalez defeated in the final the Canadian couple of Hatch-May 2-1 (18-21, 21-16 and 15-6), while Martinez and Echeverria won also 2-1 (21-13, 18-21 and 15-9) over the American pair of Pardon-Dykstra.

Both Cuban sides earned 200 points for the NORCECA ranking toward the Central American and Caribbean Games of Barranquilla 2018.

The contest was attended by 12 teams of each sex, and the pairs finishing as runner-up won 160 points, while those ranking third earned 120 units for the NORCECA list.