Costa Rican sports official visits Cuba

Havana, Monday 24 de April de 2017 12:29 pm
Costa Rican sports official visits CubaHAVANA, Cuba, Apr 24 (acn) Alba Quesada, president of the Costa Rican Sports and Recreation Institute (ICODER by its Spanish acronym), began a visit to Cuba to learn about Cuban sports development from the bottom up to high performance.

The official from the Central American nation and the delegation she heads were received at José Martí International Airport by Antonio Becali, president of the Cuban Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER by its Spanish acronym).
During her stay in Havana, which will conclude next Thursday, the distinguished visitor is scheduled to meet with the head of the Cuban sports body, with whom she will sign a Letter of Understanding as the maximum representative of ICODER.
Today, Quesada will tour the facilities of the modern Anti-Doping Laboratory, where she will receive extensive information on the characteristics of the institution; will visit the Information Resource Center of Cuban Sport and will also meet with officials of Cubadeportes S.A. Company.
As part of the working program in Cuba, the Costa Rican delegation will be received at other sports centers and institutions in the Cuban capital and will learn details about the project for community physical activity taking place at Ho Chi Minh Park, in the Revolution Square.

