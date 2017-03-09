Cuba doesn't get a medal in final day of Pan Am fencing championship

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (acn) Cuba won no medals in the final day of the Pan American Cadets and Youth Fencing Championship, based in Havana´s Sports City Coliseum.



The locals ranked fifth in the men's epee team event, thus matching the performance achieved on Monday by their teammates in the women´s event.

The host squad debuted with a 45-27 win over Colombia, but then lost 36-41 to Canada in quarterfinals.

The United States beat 45-35 Canada and won the title; while Brazil reached the bronze medal.

In the women's foil, the local athletes could barely finish tenth, in event won by the Americans who easily defeated 45-24 Brazil in the final.

The Cubans lost in their debut 34-45 to Venezuela; while Canada was the bronze medalist.

In addition, in the men's sabre team modality, the hosts finished seventh, in an event won by the Canadians, followed by the United States and Argentina, in that order.

The Caribbean nation closed its participation in that contest with two silver and an equal amount of bronze medals, in a continental competition attended by more than 480 fencers from 21 countries.

Individually, Cuba´s best performance was achieved by Yordano Suarez, bronze medalist in the cadet epee event, and he also ranked second in the youth contest of that same weapon.

In addition, Hansel Julian Rodriguez reached a bronze medal in the men´s individual sabre event.