Rain prevents third warm-up game for Cuban baseball team in Chinese Taipei

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 23 (acn) The rain prevented the Cuban national team and the Taiwanese university squad from facing each other at the Intercontinental Stadium, as part of the friendly matches planned for the city of Taichung heading the 4th World Baseball Classic (WSB).



Higinio Vélez, president of the Cuban Baseball Federation, told JIT sports publication that they proposed to play that game on Thursday morning hours, but the university side has another commitment.

JIT adds that the Caribbean team will rival today the Brother Elephants, team belonging to the local Professional League, to then leave for South Korea to play the games agreed in that nation and complete the competitive schedule in Japan before the start of the major baseball tournament for national teams, where Cuba will debut against Japan on March 7.

In Taiwan, Cuba had previously beat 6-2 the national local side on Monday, and lost 2-4 the second match against the same opponent last Tuesday.

Cuba will face Japan, China and Australia in Group B of the WBC, and the first two of them will advance to the second round along with the best two of Pool A, which includes South Korea, Netherlands, Taiwan and Israel.