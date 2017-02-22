Pinar del Rio-Pittsburgh Boxing Match to take place Today

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 22 (acn) In clear brotherhood gesture, a squad of 13 young boxers from the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, will face today a team from Pinar del Rio province, at November 19 th multipurpose room of that Cuban western territory.



This would be the away match of the one that took place on June 30, 2016, between a Cuban side and another one from that American city, when the Cubans, headed by INDER's president Antonio Becali, were invited by Pittsburgh´s Hibernian Celtic Athletic Foundation.

The visiting team now includes six athletes aged 15, as well as other two who are only 14. In addition, they brought a single boxer in the categories of 17, 20, 21, 23 and 26 years old, while their rivals will be emerging figures of the province, who train in the School of Sports Initiation and the Provincial Academy.