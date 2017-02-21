Pittsburgh Boxing Team arrived in Cuba

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 21 (acn) The boxing team of the American city of Pittsburgh arrived in Cuba with the aim of holding a friendly match against their counterparts of Pinar del Río province on February 22nd.



The US delegation was received at José Martí International Airport by Roberto León Richards, first vice-president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER by its Spanish acronym) and Alberto Puig de la Barca, president of the Cuban Boxing Federation.

The match is scheduled for the November 19th Multipurpose Room in the capital of Pinar del Rio, and it gives continuity to the one held on July 30 last year, declared Day of Friendship between Cuba and the United States, conducted on the emblematic Roberto Clemente Bridge, in Pittsburgh city, state of Pennsylvania.

Antonio Becali Garrido, INDER president, made a working visit to that US city in early June 2016, where he toured sports facilities, and also held talks with baseball and boxing specialists and representatives.

The American squad includes this time 13 boxers within the ages of 17 and 26.