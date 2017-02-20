International wrestling tournaments in Cuba enter their second day

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 20 (acn) The Granma-Cerro Pelado international wrestling tournaments will continue today with the second day of the Greco-Roman style, with bouts in the divisions of 66, 75, 85 and 130 kilograms, and stage at Havana´s Sports City Coliseum.



The four gold medals granted on Sunday were for Cubans Yosvany Peña (71 kilos) and Reinier Diaz (98), American Geordan Speiller (80) and Japanese Shinobu Ota (59).

Ota, Rio 2016 Olympic runner-up, and the also Japanese Kenichiro Fumita starred the most outstanding final, won 8-7 by the first after making a dramatic comeback in the final minutes.

Previously, Ota and Fumita beat in semifinals the hosts Javier Almenares and Damián Solenzal, respectively, also after starring comebacks.

Cuban Ismael Borrero, Olympic champion of this division in Rio, was absent due to injury.

American Speiller also had a hard-fought bout to reach the crown, as he defeated 7-6 the local Antonio Durán in the final.