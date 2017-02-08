Cuban judokas to compete in Grand Slam of Paris

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 8 (acn) The six Cuban judokas attending the European training tour will leave tomorrow for France, to compete on February 11 and 12 in the Grand Slam of Paris, second competitive stop of the tour.



After winning three gold, one silver and one bronze medals in the Opens of Visé (men) and Arlon (women), in Belgium, the Caribbean squads will travel on Thursday to the French nation, in search of more medals.

Dr. Uvelino Moreno, physician of the Cuban delegation, told ACN that only José Armenteros (100 kg) and Vanessa Godínez (48) are affected by injury, so they are under treatment.

About the rest, Magdiel Estrada (73), Alex Garcia (+100), Aliuska Ojeda (57) and Kaliema Antomachin (78), he said that everything is going as planned and they are training without difficulties.

Godínez won a gold and a bronze medal in Arlon, as she reached the crown on Sunday, in the senior category, and ranked third on Saturday, in the under-20 event.

The other title of the women´s team was achieved by Antomachin on the closing date, while Ojeda lost in her first bout.

Meanwhile, in Visé, the men´s squad earned a scepter through Garcia, and Armenteros finished second, despite the injury he suffered since the first of his three bouts, while Estrada ranked seventh.

The Cubans will close their European tour in Germany, home of the Grand Prix of Dusseldorf, on February 24th, 25th and 26th.