Granma baseball team arrives from Caribbean Series

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 8 (acn) The Granma Alazanes, representatives of Cuba in the 59th Caribbean Baseball Series, will be received today in this city after their participation in that strong contest, won by Puerto Rico´s Caguas Criollos.



In the final of this tournament, which hosted the Mexican city of Culiacán, Puerto Ricans beat 1-0 in 10 innings the local side of the Mexicali Aguilas.

The Cuban squad, which ranked fourth, advanced to the semi-final stage, where they lost 0-1 to the hosts, in what was undoubtedly a great game.

However, on Mexican soil, the Cuban team finished with a favorable balance of three wins and two losses in a tournament that served as training for the World Baseball Classic in March.

In the qualifying stage, Granma Alazanes defeated the Licey Tigres, from the Dominican Republic, the Caguas Criollos and the local side, and lost to Venezuela´s Zulia Aguilas, who finished third.

The Cubans were eliminated in semifinals after a tough fight against a great team, and despite not reaching the final; they had the possibility of facing players of high quality and competitive experience.