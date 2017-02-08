Cuban young long jumper has great expectations for Tokyo 2020

Share

SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Feb 8 (acn) I will face this years before the Olympics better, with much more training, sports maturity and expectations for major events such as Tokyo 2020, said Maikel Massó, world junior long-jump champion in Poland 2016.



At the Barrientos Memorial 2016, Massó reached 8.28 meters, world best of all time for an athlete under 18 years.

Right now I am training to gain muscles, in addition to solve my technical mistakes, mainly the fall, in which my body was falling back, said the young athlete who is only 17.

Massó attended Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics where he ranked 15th.

I managed to be world junior champion last year; that was the main goal, I also won the right to compete in Rio, which was a very beautiful experience, it is the dream of every athlete, he said.

In 2017 he expects having a good performance at the world championship in London and to be among the top eight athletes there.

Being the replacement of Ivan Pedroso means a lot, he has given me many advices, I am assimilating that responsibility well, I want the Cuban people one day to remember me with affection, he emphasized.