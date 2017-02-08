Announced List of Cuban Squad to the World Baseball Classic

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 7 (acn) The Cuban team to the 4th World Baseball Classic was announced today.



According to the rules of that event, the list is still subject to changes.

It also appears one more athlete due to the possibility of having a catcher for practices. He is eligible to be promoted to the official list if the team's coaching staff decides it.

The list also includes the members of the coaching staff headed by Carlos Martí, officially announced prior to the Caribbean Baseball Series.

Nº

NAMES

POSITION

TEAM

AGE

NS

1

Frank Camilo Morejón Reyes

Catcher

Industriales

30

12

2

Osvaldo Vázquez Torres

Catcher

Ciego de Ávila

26

8

3

Yosvany Alarcón Tardío

Catcher

Las Tunas

31

11

4

William Saavedra Valdés

1B

Pinar del Río

35

10

5

Guillermo J. Avilés Difurnot

1B

Granma

23

6

6

Carlos Benítez Pérez

2B

Granma

28

10

7

Yurisbel Gracial García

3B

Matanzas

31

7

8

Jeferson Delgado Castañeda

3B

Matanzas

33

9

9

Alexander Ayala García.

SS

Camagüey

35

16

10

Yordan Manduley Escalona

SS

Holguín

30

11

11

Alfredo Despaigne Rodríguez

Outfielder

Granma

32

11

12

Frederich Cepeda Cruz

Outfielder

Sancti Spíritus

36

19

13

Víctor Víctor Mesa Ríos

Outfielder

Matanzas

20

4

14

Roel Santos Martínez

Outfielder

Granma

21

7

15

Yoalkis Céspedes Maceo

Outfielder

Granma

19

1

16

Freddy Asiel Álvarez Sáez

Pitcher

Villa Clara

27

10

17

Yosvany Torres Gómez

Pitcher

Pinar del Río

36

12

18

Yoanny Yera Montalvo (L)

Pitcher

Matanzas

27

8

19

Vladimir García Escalante

Pitcher

Ciego de Ávila

28

11

20

Lázaro Blanco Matos

Pitcher

Granma

30

12

21

Bladimir Baños Chacón

Pitcher

Pinar del Río

33

14

22

Alaín Sánchez Machado

Pitcher

Villa Clara

30

10

23

Raidel Martínez Pérez

Pitcher

Pinar del Río

20

1

24

Leandro Martínez Figueredo (L)

Pitcher

Granma

36

9

25

Miguel Lahera Betancourt

Pitcher

Artemisa

31

13

26

Liván Moinelo Pita (L)

Pitcher

Pinar del Río

21

3

27

José A. García Sánchez

Pitcher

Artemisa

35

18

28

Noelvis Entenzas González

Pitcher

Industriales

31

12

COACHING STAFF:

Manager: Carlos Martí Santos

Coaches: Ramón Rodríguez Rondón and Mario J. Vega Rodríguez

Batting coach: Orestes Kindelán Olivares

Pitching coaches: Orelvis Ávila Marrero and Ciro Silvino Licea González

Physical trainer: Carlos A. Louis Díaz

Bench coach: Leonardo Soto Agüero

Physician: Francisco Montesinos Flores

Psichologist: Juan M. Cruz Verdecia

Physiotherapist: Javier Pérez Peña

Catcher for practices: Raul Gonzalez Isiordia (Ciego de Avila)