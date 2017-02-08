Announced List of Cuban Squad to the World Baseball Classic
HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 7 (acn) The Cuban team to the 4th World Baseball Classic was announced today.
According to the rules of that event, the list is still subject to changes.
It also appears one more athlete due to the possibility of having a catcher for practices. He is eligible to be promoted to the official list if the team's coaching staff decides it.
The list also includes the members of the coaching staff headed by Carlos Martí, officially announced prior to the Caribbean Baseball Series.
Nº
NAMES
POSITION
TEAM
AGE
NS
1
Frank Camilo Morejón Reyes
Catcher
Industriales
30
12
2
Osvaldo Vázquez Torres
Catcher
Ciego de Ávila
26
8
3
Yosvany Alarcón Tardío
Catcher
Las Tunas
31
11
4
William Saavedra Valdés
1B
Pinar del Río
35
10
5
Guillermo J. Avilés Difurnot
1B
Granma
23
6
6
Carlos Benítez Pérez
2B
Granma
28
10
7
Yurisbel Gracial García
3B
Matanzas
31
7
8
Jeferson Delgado Castañeda
3B
Matanzas
33
9
9
Alexander Ayala García.
SS
Camagüey
35
16
10
Yordan Manduley Escalona
SS
Holguín
30
11
11
Alfredo Despaigne Rodríguez
Outfielder
Granma
32
11
12
Frederich Cepeda Cruz
Outfielder
Sancti Spíritus
36
19
13
Víctor Víctor Mesa Ríos
Outfielder
Matanzas
20
4
14
Roel Santos Martínez
Outfielder
Granma
21
7
15
Yoalkis Céspedes Maceo
Outfielder
Granma
19
1
16
Freddy Asiel Álvarez Sáez
Pitcher
Villa Clara
27
10
17
Yosvany Torres Gómez
Pitcher
Pinar del Río
36
12
18
Yoanny Yera Montalvo (L)
Pitcher
Matanzas
27
8
19
Vladimir García Escalante
Pitcher
Ciego de Ávila
28
11
20
Lázaro Blanco Matos
Pitcher
Granma
30
12
21
Bladimir Baños Chacón
Pitcher
Pinar del Río
33
14
22
Alaín Sánchez Machado
Pitcher
Villa Clara
30
10
23
Raidel Martínez Pérez
Pitcher
Pinar del Río
20
1
24
Leandro Martínez Figueredo (L)
Pitcher
Granma
36
9
25
Miguel Lahera Betancourt
Pitcher
Artemisa
31
13
26
Liván Moinelo Pita (L)
Pitcher
Pinar del Río
21
3
27
José A. García Sánchez
Pitcher
Artemisa
35
18
28
Noelvis Entenzas González
Pitcher
Industriales
31
12
COACHING STAFF:
Manager: Carlos Martí Santos
Coaches: Ramón Rodríguez Rondón and Mario J. Vega Rodríguez
Batting coach: Orestes Kindelán Olivares
Pitching coaches: Orelvis Ávila Marrero and Ciro Silvino Licea González
Physical trainer: Carlos A. Louis Díaz
Bench coach: Leonardo Soto Agüero
Physician: Francisco Montesinos Flores
Psichologist: Juan M. Cruz Verdecia
Physiotherapist: Javier Pérez Peña
Catcher for practices: Raul Gonzalez Isiordia (Ciego de Avila)