Mexico beat Cuba, advances to finals in Caribbean Series

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 7 (acn) With their 1-0 loss to the local side of the Mexicali Aguilas, Cuba´s Granma Alazanes said goodbye to the 59 th Caribbean Baseball Series in the city of Culiacan, Mexico.



The squad coached by the experienced Carlos Martí was dominated by left-handers Miguel Eduardo Peña and Hector Rodriguez, who only allowed the Cuban offense two hits.

Right-hander closer Jake Sánchez completed the excellent pitching performance of the locals, as he pitched a ninth scoreless inning and he was awarded the save.

These three pitchers of the Aguilas struck out 10 opponents and only gave away two walks; while the Cuban pitching staff allowed five hits.

Cuba´s starting pitcher, Lazaro Blanco, took the loss after allowing an unearned run due to an error by third baseman Yunior Paumier, while Peña earned the win.

The Cuban team could not reach the title discussion as the Pinar del Río Vegueros did it in 2015, champions of that edition; while Mexico will play for the crown for the fifth time in these contests.

The grand final will be today between the Mexicali Aguilas and the Caguas Criollos, from Puerto Rico, who defeated Venezuela´s Zulia Aguilas in the other semifinal match.

Boxscore:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

CUB: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1

MEX: 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 x 1 5 0

W: Miguel Peña (1-0)

L: Lázaro Blanco (1-1)

S: Jake Sánchez (1)