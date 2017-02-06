Cuba beats Mexico in the Caribbean Baseball Series

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 6 (acn) Cuba´s Granma beat 4-0 the local team of the Mexicali Águilas, thus reaching its third win in the 59 th Caribbean Baseball Series.



Right-hander Vladimir Baños achieved his best performance at international level when pitching eight and two-third scoreless innings, allowing six hits with five strikeouts and only two walks, while closer Jose Angel Garcia was responsible for the final out of the game.

Thus, the Mexicali Aguilas lost their undefeated status, while a three-way tie remains in the standings between Cuba, Mexico and Venezuela, all with three wins and one loss.

Cuba´s runs were scored in the fifth inning when slugger Alfredo Despaigne hit a three-run home run and then, DH William Saavedra hit a solo homer, his second in the contest.

Cuba tied thus with its victims and Puerto Rico in home runs, all with four.

Despite the win, Granma made some errors in the game, especially third baseman Yunior Paumier, who failed twice when trying to advance runners on bases.

Boxscore:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0

Cuba 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 x 4 11 0

W: Vladimir Baños

L: Javier Solano

Hr: Alfredo Despaigne (1st) and William Saavedra (2nd)