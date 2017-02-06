New inductees to Matanzas baseball Hall of Fame

Share

MATANZAS, Cuba, Feb 6 (ACN) Gaspar "El Curro" Pérez, Rigoberto Rosique and Silvio García, and 17 other athletes born in the province of Matanzas, went down in history as the first players inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame of this territory.



Rosique, considered one of the greatest centerfielders of the Cuban revolutionary baseball stage, exclusively expressed to ACN his satisfaction by such recognition.

I did not expect this award because Matanzas is home to a great number of outstanding players, as worthy of honors as I, said the athlete, distinguished for hitting the gold hit for the Cuban national team at the 1969 World Championship in the Dominican Republic.

The Matanzas Baseball Hall of Fame is located at Palmar de Junco stadium, and one of its main samples is a painting with the names of the members of the Matanzas and Havana teams in the first official baseball game played in Cuba, on December 27, 1874, on the grounds of this same facility, oldest ballpark still active in the world.

During its opening ceremony, Víctor Mesa, former manager of the Matanzas Crocodiles, received the third place trophy won in the 56 th National Series.

Before hundreds of followers, Rosique, Perez and Garcia´s daughters, Silvia and Barbara, excited received the certificate and the ring that immortalizes them, in a territory with players of recognized world-wide performance.

Stars like Martín Dihigo and Edmundo Amorós stood out while playing at the Palmar de Junco stadium in the first part of the 20th century, and later, during the Cuban national series, the members of the champions teams Henequeneros and Citricultores did it there too.