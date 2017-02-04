Cuba beats Puerto Rico, qualifies to semifinals in Caribbean series

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 4 (ACN) The Granma baseball team, representing Cuba in the Caribbean Series, beat Puerto Rico´s Criollos de Caguas for its second victory and qualified to the semi-finals.



Cuba scored first in the second inning when Carlos Benitez brought in Dennis Laza with a single to the centerfield, out of starter Jarret Leverett.

Puerto Rico tied the game in the fourth inning mainly due to a mental error by Cuban pitcher Vladimir Garcia who didn't arrive in time to first base to put out the hitter. Later, Eddie Rosario hit a sacrifice fly to drive in the only run of his team in the game.

In the fourth Cuba added another three runs when clean-up hitter Alfredo Despaigne drove in Yunior Paumier. With two men on base William Saavedra doubled to bat in a second run and Despaigne score when Benitez hit a sacry fly to the right field.

In the seventh a two-run homer by Saavedra extended the gap.

Cuban starter Garcia had a quality star when he pitched six solid innings allowing just five hits, a run, striking up two and walking one batter.

Relievers Livan Moinelo and Miguel Lahera didn't allow any runs in three innings.

Today Cuba will face Venezuela, and the Cuban manager Carlos Marti announced right-handed Freddy Asiel Alvarez will be the starter