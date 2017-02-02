Cuba opens Caribbean Series with victory over the Dominican Republic

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 2 (acn) The Cuban team Granma defeated 4-0 their Dominican counterpart of the Licey Tigres, in the first match for the 59th Caribbean Baseball Series, at the Tomateros stadium in Culiacan, Mexico.

Since returning to these contests four editions ago, it is the first time that a Cuban squad beats its rival in the inaugural match.

Cuba opened the score in the very first inning when leadoff hitter Roel Santos tripled to centerfield to then score due to a passed ball by catcher Webster Rivas.

In the fifth inning, the squad coached by Carlos Marti scored thrice thanks mainly to a wild-pitch and a two-run double by Roel Santos, Cuba´s best hitter in the match.

Lazaro Blanco, Cuban starting pitcher, took the win when allowing five hits, with six strikeouts and three walks in six and one-third innings.

Blanco had an amazing performance in the sixth inning, when the Dominican Republic had two players on bases with no outs, but the right-hander struck out three opponents in a row.

Lefty Livan Moinelo made an excellent relieve, as he struck out two rivals in two and two thirds, surrendering only two hits.

Today will be a day of rest for Granma and on Friday they will face Puerto Rico´s Caguas Criollos, at 5 pm East Coast time.