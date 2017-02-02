España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Thursday 02 de February de 2017 09:00 pm
IM Miranda wins the title in Cuba´s Women´s Chess Championship

IM Miranda wins the title in Cuba´s Women´s Chess ChampionshipMATANZAS, Cuba, Feb 2 (acn) IM Yerisbel Miranda (2221 ELO points) became the nineteenth Cuban champion when she won the National Women´s Chess Championship played at José Raúl Capablanca Room, in this city.

Miranda, 28, tied on top of the standings, with eight units, with GM Maritza Arribas (2295), but she had a better tiebreaker.
In statements to ACN, she praised her 11 rivals, whom she considered very demanding opponents, especially Arribas, Yaniet Marrero (2255) and the young player Jennys Soler (1962).
Arribas and IM Lisandra Llaudy finished second and third in that order, while GM Yaniet Marrero ranked fourth with Llaudy´s same amount, but with worst tiebreaker.

