IM Miranda wins the title in Cuba´s Women´s Chess Championship

MATANZAS, Cuba, Feb 2 (acn) IM Yerisbel Miranda (2221 ELO points) became the nineteenth Cuban champion when she won the National Women´s Chess Championship played at José Raúl Capablanca Room, in this city.



Miranda, 28, tied on top of the standings, with eight units, with GM Maritza Arribas (2295), but she had a better tiebreaker.

In statements to ACN, she praised her 11 rivals, whom she considered very demanding opponents, especially Arribas, Yaniet Marrero (2255) and the young player Jennys Soler (1962).

Arribas and IM Lisandra Llaudy finished second and third in that order, while GM Yaniet Marrero ranked fourth with Llaudy´s same amount, but with worst tiebreaker.