Cuba to face the DR in opening game of the Caribbean Series

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (acn) The 2017 Caribbean Baseball Series will start today at 5 pm with the game between Cuba and the Dominican Republic at Bancomer Stadium, in Culiacan city, Mexico.



The opening ceremony will take place at the end of the match and then there will be a second game between the hosts and Puerto Rico.

This 59th edition of the contests also involves a team from Venezuela.

Lazaro Blanco, Cuba´s starting pitcher, told the press he is ready to face the Licey Tigres, Dominican representative.

Cuba's previous three participations, since returning to these competitions as guest, were through Villa Clara, which finished last in the event of Venezuela 2014; Pinar del Río, champions in Puerto Rico 2015; and Ciego de Avila, fourth in Santo Domingo 2016.

The Licey Tigres, monarchs of the 2016-2017 autumn-winter tournament, will seek in Mexico their 11th crown in the Caribbean Series and the 20th for their country.

The Mexican side, the Mazatlán Venados, was the champions in the 2016 Caribbean Series, which took place at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal stadium, in the Dominican Republic.