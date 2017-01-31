Cuban top female chess players tied in national championship standings

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 31 (acn) Win by Maritza Arribas and draw by Yerisbel Miranda propitiated a new tie at the top of the Cuban National Women´s Chess Championship, as to extend the suspense when only two days left.



Arribas beat Zirka Frómeta in 44 moves of a Queen´s Pawn opening while Miranda drew with Tania Miranda in only 11 moves of a Ruy Lopez opening.

After these results, Arribas, 11-time national monarch, tied with Miranda, who is seeking for her first crown, on top of the standings both with seven points from possible nine.

Yaniet Marrero, who defeated Oleinny Linares, appears third tied with Lisandra Llaudy, both with 6.5 units.

The latter beat Jennys Suarez and will be Arribas´ rival today in what should be the most striking game of the day.

Yesterday's other winners were Yoanna Gonzalez and Yuleisy Hernandez, victimizers of Karen Gutierrez and Milena Campos, in that order.

Today´s pairings also include the games Yerisbel-Gonzalez, Marrero-Frometa, Hernandez-Suarez, Linares-Tania and Gutierrez-Campos.

Standings after nine rounds:

Arribas and Yerisbel (7), Marrero and Llaudy (6,5), Tania and Hernandez (5), Linares (4), Gonzalez (3,5), Suarez (3), Gutierrez (2,5), Campos and Frometa (2).