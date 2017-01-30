The Granma Alazanes will receive Today the Flag they will take to the Caribbean Baseball Series

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 30 (acn) The Granma Alazanes team that will attend the Caribbean Baseball Series, from February 1st to 7th in Culiacan, Mexico, will receive today the flag they will defend in that contest at Granma Memorial, in this city.



In addition to the Cuban champions, this tournament also includes the monarchs of the professional leagues of Puerto Rico (Caguas Criollos), Dominican Republic (Licey Tigres), Venezuela (Zulia Aguilas) and Mexico (Mexicali Aguilas).

Carlos Martí will be the manager of the Cuban squad, monarch of the recently concluded national championship, and Ramón Rodríguez, Ernesto Teylor, Orelvis Avila and Ciro Silvino Licea are members of his coaching staff.

The team is made up by cátchers Frank Camilo Morejón (Industriales) and Osvaldo Vázquez (Ciego de Ávila); first basemen Guillermo Avilés (Granma) and William Saavedra (Pinar del Río), second basemen Carlos Benítez (Granma) and Yunior Paumier (Holguín).

Third basemen will be Lazaro Cedeño (Granma) and Osvaldo Abreu (Granma), while shortstops are Yuslán Milán (Granma), Alexander Ayala (Camagüey) and Yordan Manduley (Holguín).

Alfredo Despaigne (Granma), Roel Santos (Granma), Yoelkys Céspedes (Granma), Denis Laza (Mayabeque) and Víctor Víctor Mesa (Matanzas) will be the outfielders.

Finally, the pitching staff includes Lázaro Blanco (Granma), Leandro Martínez (L) (Granma), Yanier González (Granma), Cesar García (Granma), Miguel Lahera (Artemisa), Freddy Asiel Álvarez (Villa Clara), Vladimir García (Ciego de Ávila), Liván Moinelo (L) (Pinar del Río), José A. García (Artemisa), Vladimir Baños (Pinar del Río), Noelvis Entenza (Industriales) and Yoalkys Cruz (Las Tunas).

The Granma Alazanes will be the eighth Cuban team to attend the Caribbean Baseball Series, after the Almendares Alacranes, Havana Leones, Cienfuegos Elefantes, Marianao Tigres, Villa Clara Azucareros, Pinar del Río Vegueros and Ciego de Avila Tigres.

Only Villa Clara (2014) and Ciego de Avila (2016) did not manage to climb to the podium in the return of Cuba to these tournaments, after more than half a century absent by being excluded after the edition of 1960.

Despite not attending this contest for so many years, Cuba has eight titles and ranks fourth among those with more crowns, surpassed by the Dominican Republic (19), Puerto Rico (14) and Mexico (9).

Below is the calendar of the competition, with stage in the New Tomateros Stadium:

Wednesday 1

-CUB-DOM 5 pm

-PUR-MEX 10 pm

Thursday 2

-VEN-PUR 5 pm

-MEX-DOM 9 pm

Friday 3

-PUR-CUB 5 pm

-VEN-MEX 10 pm

Saturday 4

-DOM-PUR 3 pm

-CUB-VEN 7pm

Sunday 5

-DOM-VEN 3 pm

-MEX-CUB 7 pm

Monday 6

-Semifinal 1 3 pm

-Semifinal 2 7 pm

Tuesday 7

-Final 3 pm