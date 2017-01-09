Villa Clara ties playoff series against Ciego de Avila

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 9 (acn) Villa Clara tied 2-2 their playoffs series when beating at home 5-3 Ciego de Ávila at Augusto César Sandino stadium, in the city of Santa Clara.



Reliever Alberto Bisset earned the win after surrendering only one hit in five and two-third innings while Erlis Casanova took the loss after allowing four runs in three innings and a third.

Bisset had a superb performance when forcing Oscaldo Vazquez, homerun leader of the tournament, to hit for a double play with the bases loaded in the fifth when relieving Yosvani Torres, who had allowed three runs in that inning.

Catcher Javier Fuste offensively highlighted for the winners by hitting two hits, with a run and one RBI, while outfielder Julio P. Martinez also batted two hits and drove in one run for the current national monarchs.

The fifth game of this series will be today and both squads will use their ace pitchers, Freddy A. Alvarez for the locals and Vladimir Garcia for Ciego de Avila.

Boxscore:

Augusto César Sandino Stadium

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

CAV 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 3 8 1

VCL 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 0 - 5 9 1

W: Alberto Bisset (1-0)

L: Erlys Casanova (2-6)