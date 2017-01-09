España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Monday 09 de January de 2017 01:15 pm
Home Sports Villa Clara ties playoff series against Ciego de Avila

Villa Clara ties playoff series against Ciego de Avila

Created on Monday, 09 January 2017 13:12 | Hits: 5 |
Share
Tamaño letra:

Villa Clara ties playoff series against Ciego de AvilaHAVANA, Cuba, Jan 9 (acn) Villa Clara tied 2-2 their playoffs series when beating at home 5-3 Ciego de Ávila at Augusto César Sandino stadium, in the city of Santa Clara.

Reliever Alberto Bisset earned the win after surrendering only one hit in five and two-third innings while Erlis Casanova took the loss after allowing four runs in three innings and a third.
Bisset had a superb performance when forcing Oscaldo Vazquez, homerun leader of the tournament, to hit for a double play with the bases loaded in the fifth when relieving Yosvani Torres, who had allowed three runs in that inning.
Catcher Javier Fuste offensively highlighted for the winners by hitting two hits, with a run and one RBI, while outfielder Julio P. Martinez also batted two hits and drove in one run for the current national monarchs.
The fifth game of this series will be today and both squads will use their ace pitchers, Freddy A. Alvarez for the locals and Vladimir Garcia for Ciego de Avila.

Boxscore:
Augusto César Sandino Stadium

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
CAV 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 3 8 1
VCL 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 0 - 5 9 1

W: Alberto Bisset (1-0)
L: Erlys Casanova (2-6)

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Latest News

Find Us:

Products and Services

Products and Serv

our agency

We have over 130 experenced news professionals in 17 offices that give coverage to the entire national territory. (See more) 

Advertising

Who we are? | Contact Us | Archive

All Rights Reserved © 2014. Cuban News Agency CUBA (ACN).