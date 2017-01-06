España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Friday 06 de January de 2017 03:30 pm
Home Sports Defending champion confortable in semifinals after two wins

Defending champion confortable in semifinals after two wins

Created on Friday, 06 January 2017 14:08 | Hits: 51 |
Share
Tamaño letra:

Defending champion confortable in semifinals after two winsHAVANA, Cuba, Jan 6 (acn) The possibility of fighting again for the crown of Cuban baseball for the third consecutive time is increasingly close to Ciego de Avila after beating 9-6 Villa Clara in their second postseason game.

This was the second win of the current champions; they won 10-4 on Wednesday, which puts them in an advantageous position before travelling to Augusto César Sandino Park, where, from Saturday, they will face Villa Clara thrice if necessary.
Bladimir Banos got the win when surrendering only five hits and one earned run in six innings, while loser Yosvany Torres allowed five runs and seven hits in two inning and two-thirds.
Ciego de Avila´s relievers Liomil Gonzalez and Raidel Martinez had not a good performance after allowing two and three runs each, opportunity seized by the best closer of Cuban baseball, Jose Angel Garcia, to achieve his 16th save of the season.
Outfielder Edilse Silva and catcher Osvaldo Vazquez offensively highlighted for the winning side when hitting two doubles each.

Boxscore:
José Ramón Cepero Stadium

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
VCL 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 3 0 6 14 1
CAV 0 3 2 0 4 0 0 0 - 9 11 1

W: Bladimir Baños ( 8-4)
L: Yosvany Torres (7-4)
S: José Ángel García (16)

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Latest News

Find Us:

Products and Services

Products and Serv

our agency

We have over 130 experenced news professionals in 17 offices that give coverage to the entire national territory. (See more) 

Advertising

Who we are? | Contact Us | Archive

All Rights Reserved © 2014. Cuban News Agency CUBA (ACN).