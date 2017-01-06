Defending champion confortable in semifinals after two wins

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 6 (acn) The possibility of fighting again for the crown of Cuban baseball for the third consecutive time is increasingly close to Ciego de Avila after beating 9-6 Villa Clara in their second postseason game.



This was the second win of the current champions; they won 10-4 on Wednesday, which puts them in an advantageous position before travelling to Augusto César Sandino Park, where, from Saturday, they will face Villa Clara thrice if necessary.

Bladimir Banos got the win when surrendering only five hits and one earned run in six innings, while loser Yosvany Torres allowed five runs and seven hits in two inning and two-thirds.

Ciego de Avila´s relievers Liomil Gonzalez and Raidel Martinez had not a good performance after allowing two and three runs each, opportunity seized by the best closer of Cuban baseball, Jose Angel Garcia, to achieve his 16th save of the season.

Outfielder Edilse Silva and catcher Osvaldo Vazquez offensively highlighted for the winning side when hitting two doubles each.

Boxscore:

José Ramón Cepero Stadium

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

VCL 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 3 0 6 14 1

CAV 0 3 2 0 4 0 0 0 - 9 11 1

W: Bladimir Baños ( 8-4)

L: Yosvany Torres (7-4)

S: José Ángel García (16)