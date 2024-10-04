Cuban beach volleyball duo vs. Canada in semis in Punta Cana





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) The second Cuban duo of Damian Gomez and Eblis Veranes will face Canada's Gannet-Rahnavard today in one of the two semifinal matches of the men's North, Central America and Caribbean Tour (Norceca) beach volleyball tournament, held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.



According to the website www.norceca.net, Gomez and Veranes will face the Canadians in search of the victory that will guarantee them the title of the tournament, as well as the host Dominican duo of De Jesus-Maldonado and the Virgin Island duo of Buckun-Clements.



Cubans are undefeated in their four matches on the court, with victories, three of them in the group phase, in the B bracket, the third bye at the end, and the other one in the quarterfinals, stage to which they advanced directly, and the other one in the quarterfinals.



The successes in the B bracket were 2-0 against the Salvadoran Guardado brothers, and 2-1 against the U.S. duo of Priimi-Wieczorek, respectively, followed by a win by bye.



Then came the match against the representatives of the Virgin Islands Jesario-Watson, with a score of 2-0.



Cuba is also present in Punta Cana with the women's pairing of Maykelin Drik and Mileidy Paret, who will be in action for the 11th place against the Cayman Islands pair of A. Robinson-J. Robinson. Robinson.



Maykelin and Mileidy did not have the same luck, as they closed with a win by bye and two losses in the B bracket, and then lost in the fight for places nine to 12.



The two Cuban pairs will participate in the U23 phase of the Norceca circuit when they finish the current competition and with the same scenario, from next 7 to 9, in search of quotas for the 2nd Junior Pan American Games of Asuncion 2025.