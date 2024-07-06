Cuban freestyle wrestlers to debut at Grand Prix in Spain





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) Cuban freestyle wrestlers Yusneylis Guzman, 50 kilograms (kg), and Milaymis Marin (76 kg), will debut tomorrow at the Grand Prix of Wrestling of Spain 2024, to be held from today until next July 7 in Madrid.



Guzman and Marin, winners of the gold medals at the Pan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023, will make their debut in this tournament, which is part of their preparation for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, scheduled from July 26 to August 11 of this year.



The official website of the event does not specify the opponents of both in their first bouts; while on Sunday, the experienced freestyle fighters Alejandro Valdes (65 kg) and Geandry Garzon (74 kg), world medalists, along with the young Arturo Silot (97 kg), will compete.



That Spanish Grand Prix will be the only competition in the final stretch of the Olympic preparation, because after that they will complete training bases in Madrid and the French town of Clermont-Ferrand, as a preview of the arrival in the village of Paris.



In the history of summer events, the Caribbean nation has only won one gold medal in the freestyle category in Athens 2004, when Yandro Quintana won the title in the 60 kg.