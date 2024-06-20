Cuba took costly loss to Serbia in Volleyball Nations League





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 19 (ACN) Cuba suffered a costly 2-3 defeat at the hands of the Serbians in the third week of the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL)—currently under way in Ljubljana, Slovenia—to the detriment of its hopes to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games.



Down 2-0 after the first two sets of the match, the Serbians finally found their rhythm and made the most of Team Cuba’s errors and faulty aces to complete a massive comeback by winning in three straight sets and increasing their lead to 256.50 points over their opponents' 245.69 points.



Cuba will play Slovenia on Thursday, Bulgaria on Friday and Poland on Sunday, whereas the Serbians face Türkiye on Friday, Poland on Saturday and Slovenia on Sunday.



The final three matches of this phase will be crucial for the Cubans, whose only choice is to win every remaining game while they wait for Serbia's results.