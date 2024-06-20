Cuba-Serbia to play key game today in Volleyball Nations League





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 19 (ACN) The Cuban men's team competing in the Volleyball Nations League will be opposite Serbia today in Ljubljana, Slovenia, in a crucial game that will define the last ticket to the 2024 Olympic Games.



Team Cuba will strive to push the Serbians below the cutoff line—they are 10th and 11th, respectively, in the world ranking—but must also brace for the remaining three games scheduled in Pool 5, namely against Slovenia (Thursday), Bulgaria (Friday) and Poland (Sunday) to close the preliminary stage of the competition.



In the first week, played in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the Cubans notched up wins over Brazil, Germany and Iran and lost to Japan, whereas in the second week in Ottawa, Canada, they beat France but were bested by the Canadians, the Dutch and the Italians.



Current Olympic champion France, Germany, Brazil, Japan, U.S.A., Poland and Canada are already qualified for Paris 2024.