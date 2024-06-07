Cuban Greco-Roman wrestlers will compete in Hungary





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 5 (ACN) Three Cuban Greco-Roman wrestlers, namely Olympic and world champion Luis Orta (67 kg), Kevin de Armas (60 kg) and Yosvanys Peña (77 kg), will compete in the Polyak Imre and Varga Janos Memorial Wrestling Tournament, to be held in Budapest until June 9.



All three athletes, already qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games, had been training in Croatia for several days before traveling to Hungary.



Gabriel Rosillo (97 kg) and four-time Olympic champion Mijaín López (130 kg)—who will also be in Paris 2024—will not participate in this tournament for strategic reasons related to their preparation.



In Greco-Roman wrestling Cuba has the best possibilities to win Olympic medals, especially in the cases of Mijaín, Orta and Rosillo.



Mijaín will be seeking a fifth Olympic gold medal to add to his legendary performance on the mats, whereas Orta will try to be the champion again—he was in Tokyo 2020—and Rosillo, who was first in Belgrade, Serbia, last September, is bent on proving that this great result was not a coincidence.