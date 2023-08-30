Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra improves in Tour of Scandinavia





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 29 (ACN) After the Central American and Caribbean Games and the World Cycling Championships, Cuban Arlenis Sierra rejoined the Movistar Team, where she finished August with a commendable performance in the Tour of Scandinavia.



At the start of the Battle of the North, the Cuban finished in 34th place, half a minute behind the then leader Lorena Wiebes, Dutch rider of Team SD Worx, among 112 competitors.



The second day marked a drop of four places for Sierra and the rise to the lead of Cecilie Ludwig, Danish of FDJ-Suez, according to the official tables of the competition.



She regained exactly those four places on the third day and, on the following day, improved two more, while her teammate, Dutch legend Annemiek van Vleuten, took the lead.



In the fifth and final segment, Sierra advanced eight steps to 24th place, 5:56 minutes behind Van Vleuten, who won with a cumulative time of 14:31:05 hours.



It was the 101st triumph in the history of the famous blue club based in Spain, where the Cuban does not compete mostly to win, but in function of the leader of the lineup, Van Vleuten, Olympic and world champion.



Sierra, who won the two races in which she took part in the Central American and Caribbean Games on July 5 and 7, could line up in September in races such as the Tour de Romandie, in Switzerland, where she was the champion of the first stage last year in the inaugural women's edition.