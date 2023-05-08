Cuba untouchable in World Boxing Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, May 7 (ACN) After another four wins on Sunday, Cuba has notched up 18 victories— and remains undefeated—in the World Boxing Championship held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.



Saidel Horta (54 kg), Erislan Romero (51 kg), Yoenlis Hernandez (71 kg) and Fernando Arzola (+92 kg) beat, respectively, world bronze medalist Leonel de los Santos (Dominican Republic), Azat Makhmtov (Bahrain), Mohammad Almhart (Jordan) and Narender Narender (India).



On Monday, Cuba will have another five boxers on the ring, namely Yosbany Veitía (54 kg) vs. Shaffi Hassan (Kenya), Alejandro Claro (48 kg) vs. Yassine Issufo (Mozambique), Erislandy Álvarez vs. Alexys de la Cruz (Dominican Republic), Nelson Williams (86 kg) vs. Julio Gabriel Albino (Mozambique), and five-time world and two-time Olympic champion Julio Cesar La Cruz (91 kg) vs. Kirra Rustro (Australia).