All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
09
May Tuesday

Cuba untouchable in World Boxing Championship



 HAVANA, Cuba, May 7 (ACN) After another four wins on Sunday, Cuba has notched up 18 victories— and remains undefeated—in the World Boxing Championship held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Saidel Horta (54 kg), Erislan Romero (51 kg), Yoenlis Hernandez (71 kg) and Fernando Arzola (+92 kg) beat, respectively, world bronze medalist Leonel de los Santos (Dominican Republic), Azat Makhmtov (Bahrain), Mohammad Almhart (Jordan) and Narender Narender (India).

On Monday, Cuba will have another five boxers on the ring, namely Yosbany Veitía (54 kg) vs. Shaffi Hassan (Kenya), Alejandro Claro (48 kg) vs. Yassine Issufo (Mozambique), Erislandy Álvarez vs. Alexys de la Cruz (Dominican Republic), Nelson Williams (86 kg) vs. Julio Gabriel Albino (Mozambique), and five-time world and two-time Olympic champion Julio Cesar La Cruz (91 kg) vs. Kirra Rustro (Australia).

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News