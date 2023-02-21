Cuban baseball team to participate at 5th World Classic keeps training in Japan





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 21 (ACN) The Cuban baseball team that is preparing in Japan for its participation in the upcoming 5th World Baseball Classic won 10-4 against the Yakult Swallows, current Central League champions at the NPB.



The pupils of mentor Armando Jhonson struck 16 hits, including a home run by left fielder Guillermo Garcia with two men on.



Cuba opened with a lineup that included four left-handed hitters, all of whom performed very well. And although only center fielder Roel Santos will have to play as a regular in the Classic, it is very good news to see how the rest have responded.



Of those 16 singles, nine went to reliever Hirotoshi Takanashi, who was scored a decisive five-run homer in the fourth inning, including four runs. Roel Santos and Yadir Drake were the best in the game, hitting 5-3.



This was the second Cuban victory in Japan, as they had previously defeated the Chunichi Dragons 3-2. The team debuted in these preparatory games with a 2-11 loss against the Nippon Ham Wrestlers.

Today, in the fourth training game, Jhonson's team will face the Yomiuri Giants.