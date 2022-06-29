Cuban handball team lost any chance of going to the World Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) The Cuban men's handball team was left without options to play in the World Championships, to be held in Poland and Sweden in January 2023, after losing 28-32 to the United States—its second defeat in the qualifiers—in the tournament of the North American and Caribbean Confederation in Mexico City.



With this result, Team Cuba lost any chance of fighting for the only ticket that this competition will grant for the said competition, since they lost their first game to the home team 25-33 and drew twenty-seven all with Greenland.



The Americans (3-0), who have a pending game against Greenland, will be opposite Mexico (1-1) in the final.