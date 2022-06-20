Cuban triathlete improved past results in World Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 19 (ACN) Cuba's top triathlete Leslie Amat Alvarez improved her previous results in these events by finishing 27th among 59 participants in the World Cup held in Huatulco, Mexico.



Amat stopped the clock at 01:02:06 hrs after completing the 750-meter swim in 10:05 minutes, the first transition in 1:00, the 20 km bike ride in 30:44, the last changeover in 1:35, and the 10 km run in 18:42. In 2021, she had finished 34th with a time of 01:05:27 hrs.



Huatulco hosted 59 women from America, Europe, Asia and Oceania who competed in the elite category, won by the German Annika Koch (01:00:01), followed by the Canadian Emy Legault (01:00:13) and the Italian Bianca Seregni (01:00:15).



Amat, 29, who is ranked 29th in the continent and 145th in the world, won the bronze medal in the Americas Triathlon Cuba held in May in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.