Play offs of the Cuban baseball series kick off today





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 17 (ACN) The stadium of the province of Granma Martires de Barbados(eastern region) will host today the first game of the final play off between the reigning champions Granma and the runner-up Matanzas(western province), in the 61st National Baseball Series.



Carlos Marti, mentor of the champions, announced right-hander Cesar Garcia as the starting pitcher, while the manager of the Matanzas team, Armando Ferrer, decided to assign also right-hander Renner Rivero .



Both teams are missing many players on the initial roster for the season. But according to what was seen in their respective semifinal duels, a lot of dedication is expected on the field.



In the offensive line, the leaders will be the western shortstop Erisbel Arruebarrena, while the left-handed starter Guillermo Aviles, who has had an excellent season, will lead the eastern team.



Granma will be in its fourth final in the last six seasons, while Matanzas will be in its third consecutive final.

