Cuban long jumper wins bronze medal in Rabat Diamond League





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 5 (ACN) Cuban long jumper Maykel Massó won the bronze medal at the fourth stop of the Diamond League in Rabat, Morocco with 8.08 m in his fifth attempt.



Massó finished third in the Tokyo Olympic Games and first in the 61st edition of the traditional athletic meeting Golden Shoes in Ostrava, Czech Republic with a jump of 8.14 m, his best of the current outdoor season.



Also competing for Cuba in this event are the triple jumpers Liadagmis Povea and Leyanis Pérez, who won the gold and silver medals, respectively, at the Ibero-American Athletics Championships held last month in Alicante, Spain.