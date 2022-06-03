Cuban volleyball team with great aspirations at Challenger Final Four Tournament





PINAR DEL RIO, Cuba, Jun 3 (ACN) Backed by a team of volleyball players who play in foreign leagues, Cuba aspires to win the Norceca Challenger Final Four Tournament, scheduled to be held from today until Sunday in the westernmost province of Cuba.



This is an important competition for us, which would give an opportunity to be next year in the world qualifier for the Nations League; hence we will play our best, Nicolas Vives, in charge of the local team, assured the press.



In these few and short training sessions we have emphasized on achieving a team work, which is why the possibility of everyone performing in the competition, he pointed out.



He highlighted as main strengths of the team the attack, serve and blocking; also, "we have improved a lot in the reception, an aspect that was not very stable".



Regarding the possibility of Cuba's return to the top levels in volleyball, Vives stated athletes have been in foreign leagues for a short time and "we have to work hard to recover the great successes".



The tournament will also be attended by teams from Puerto Rico, Mexico and the Dominican Republic and will be played in a round-robin system.

