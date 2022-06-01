Cuba to host 1st International Taekwondo Open





HAVANA, Cuba, May 31 (ACN) The 1st Havana International Taekwondo Open will be held May 2-5 with more than 250 participants from some twenty nations and Mexican Juan Manuel Lopez Delgado, vice president of World Taekwondo and head of the Pan American Taekwondo Union.



Fighters from Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Lesotho, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Peru, Guatemala, Germany, Yemen, Haiti, Guinea Bissau, Nicaragua, Cyprus, Morocco, Egypt, Dominican Republic and Cuba will compete, announced the institutional sports publication Jit.



Sponsored by World Taekwondo, the governing federation of this sport, the G2 category competition will award points for the world ranking to the first 12 placed of these competitions.



The tournament will begin with poomsae (imaginary combat) and will conclude with kyorugui (fights), with the cadet, youth and U-30 categories participating in the combats and U-40 exponents will be included in the poomsae.



Cuba is represented at the G2 and the festival that will follow by clubs from provinces that are outstanding in the different age ranges.