Six Cuban judokas will compete in the Caribbean Games





HAVANA, Cuba, May 30 (ACN) The selection of an athlete for the women's 57 kg division capped the six-strong judo team—three women and three men—who will compete in the First Caribbean Games, to be held from June 30 to July 4 in Guadeloupe.



The last ticket went to Elidiany Martinez, national champion in the 52 kg, who joined Thalia Nariño (+78 kg) and Idelannis Gómez (70 kg), gold and silver medalists in the 1st Junior Pan American Games last year in Cali, Colombia.



The men will be Kimy Bravo (66 kg), Serguey Rodriguez (90 kg) and Omar Cruz (+100 kg). Cruz won the gold medal in the Colombian event, whereas Rodríguez and Bravo finished third and second, respectively.



The First Caribbean Games will feature seven sports: judo (m and f), athletics (my f), 3x3 basketball (m and f), swimming (m and f), futsal (m), netball (f) and cycling (m and f). Cuba will participate in all of them—except in netball—with around 70 mainly young athletes, most of them in athletics.