Cuban canoeists win four gold medals at World Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, May 29 (ACN) The five Cuban canoeists who competed in the World Cup in Poznan won four gold medals and one bronze medal through Yarisleidis Cirilo in C-1 200m (46.85 s), C-2 200m (43.84 s) and C-2 500m (1:58.44 min), the latter two together with her teammate Khaterin Nuevo.



The other winners were José Ramón Pelier—gold in C-1 5,000m (24:03.62 min)—and Serguei Torres, who finished third in this event with 24:38.55 min.



With these results (4-0-1), the five Cuban canoeists improved their performance last weekend at the Canoeing World Cup in Racice, Czech Republic (2-2-1).



By countries, Cuba finished again in sixth place (4-0-1), behind Germany (5-5-3), Poland (4-5-8), Ukraine (4-5-4), Canada (4-4-3) and Portugal (4-0-1).