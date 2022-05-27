All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cubans advance to finals A of the canoeing Poznan world cup



HAVANA, Cuba, May 27 (ACN) Cuban canoeists Yarisleidis Cirilo, Jose Ramon Pelier and Serguei Torres advanced today to finals A this Sunday, in the canoeing World Cup - canoe and kayak-, held in the Polish city of Poznan.

According to the International Federation's website, Cirilo got the ticket to discuss the medals in the single-seater canoe (C-1) at 200 meters, by winning his heat of preliminaries with a time of 46.84 seconds.

Pelier and Torres had to paddle twice in the 1,000-meter C-1, as none of the three elimination heats granted direct places to the finals A, and they placed second (3:57.33 minutes) and third (4:02.01 minutes), respectively.

In the semifinals, Pelier and Torres assured their inclusion among the pairs that will fight for the medals by finishing second (4:01.23 minutes) and third (3:57.80 minutes) in semis one and two, in that order.

