Cuba to participate as a guest at the 2023 Caribbean Series





HAVANA, Cuba, May 13 (ACN) Cuba will participate as a guest at the Caribbean Baseball Series, to be held on February 2023 in the Venezuelan cities of La Guaira and Caracas, announced today the Caribbean Baseball Professional Confederation (CBPC), in Santo Domingo.



The decision was taken after several weeks of dialogues, Juan Francisco Puello Herrera and the representatives of the participating circuits of Mexico, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Panama and Colombia agreed to the expansion of the event, which will also include Curacao.



According to press reports, the upcoming 65th edition of the Caribbean Series will have eight teams for the first time.



Cuban baseball players return with the guarantee of having dominated the competition between 1949 and 1960, when they won seven first places -the last five in a row-, but were absent after the elimination of professionalism in Cuba.



Their most recent participation as guests were in the 2014, 2015 and 2016 editions, when they were present with the national champion teams, Azucareros, Alazanes de Granma -they won- and Leñadores de Las Tunas.



Unfortunately, the participation of Cuba, one of the founding nations and first winner, was discontinued three years ago, with the justification of alleged difficulties with the time available to process the U.S. visas required to travel to Puerto Rico.