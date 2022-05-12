Cyclist Marlies Mejías for a medal in Pan American Games





HAVANA, Cuba, May 11 (ACN) Cyclist Marlies Mejías will be Cuba's main figure in the opening races of the Pan American Cycling Championships in San Juan, Argentina, which gathers some 200 athletes from 23 countries.



According to the program announced by the Pan American Cycling Confederation (COPACI), this Thursday the three categories of the event will compete in the individual time trial race, in 18.8 kilometers (km) and 46.6 km for women and elite men, respectively, and in 31.6 km for men under 23 years old.



For Cuba, only Mejías and Aylena de las Mercedes Quevedo are registered. Mejías will be precisely the last to depart, as she is the current champion and therefore the favorite to get the gold.



In addition to Mejías, the best road racer in America and one of the best in the world, the Cuban Arlenis Sierra—currently racing for the Spanish team Movistar—will seek to enrich in San Juan her international record of victories.