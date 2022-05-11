More Cubans to compete in World Aquatics Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, May 11 (ACN) Four swimmers added in the last few hours raised to 13 the number of Cuban athletes who will compete in the World Aquatic Sports Championships, to be held from June 18 to July 3 in Budapest, Hungary.



Elisbet Gámez, Andrea Becali, Rodolfo Falcón Jr. and Julio Calero were chosen by the Cuban technical commission in response to the invitation of the International Swimming Federation (FINA).



Gámez, the main figure of swimming in the last decade in Cuba and the only one with a B mark for the world level, will compete in his specialty, 200 meters freestyle, in which she holds the national record (1:58.55 minutes), whereas Becali will be in the 100 and 200 meters backstroke, Falcón in 800 and 1,500 meters freestyle, and Calero in 50 and 100 meters breaststroke, that is, two events each, as stipulated by FINA, which issues invitations to different tournaments as well as scholarships with a view to developing these events and making them more geographically diverse.



Cuba confirmed in the last few days six divers (four men and two women) and three artistic swimmers (two women and one man), also at the invitation of FINA, for the 19th edition of the tournament, which also includes water polo and open water swimming.