Gold for Cuban in poomsae at the Open of Taekwondo in Punta Cana





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) Cuban Dario Riquelme Navarro won gold today in poomsae at the Dominican Republic Taekwondo Open, which takes place in Punta Cana.



In this way, he got revenge on the Brazilian Alex Arruda, who denied him the pass to the semifinals in the Pan American Championship held at the same venue on Thursday, when the Cuban finished fifth, according to the sports publication Jit.



Today, Riquelme won the traditional individual modality of poomsae (imaginary combat), to confirm himself as one of the renowned figures in the continent.



At the Pan American Championship, Cuba conquered a trio of medals, silver and bronze in poomsae and silver in combat.