Three Cuban polo players compete in Danube League finals





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) Cuban players Mayelin Bernal and Aliannis Ramirez with Slovakia's top club, and Cecilia Diaz with Serbia's runner-up, all goal scorers, will play from today until Sunday in the finals of the Danube Water Polo League.



The first match will be that of Olympia, starring in attack and defense by Bernal and Ramirez, against the university team of Great Britain.



According to the program of the competition, the second match will be between the Red Star of Belgrade of Cuban Diaz and the WPA Bucharest of Romania.



Tomorrow, the losers of the initial challenges will compete in the morning and today's winners in the evening. On Sunday, the championship and the final positions of each team will be disputed.



The Cuban women, as usual, scored goals to help their teams advance to the final phase of this tournament of champions. In the previous edition, in 2021, the three also competed, with Bernal and Ramirez standing out, prolific scorers in the achievement of fourth place for Olympia in the tough competition.